(BIVN) – A lawsuit is in the works, alleging a Hawaiʻi island dairy is dumping milk and animal waste into local waterways.

The Center for Food Safety says it sent a notice of intent to sue letter to the megadairy, which operates under the business names Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii LLC and Cloverleaf Dairy.

The alleged dumping, said to be taking place at the concentrated animal feeding operation in Hawi, would be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The notice of intent to sue letter included a number of photographs showing the alleged dumping activity.

The Center for Food Safety says it intends to take the dairy to court after the 60-day notice period, as required by the Clean Water Act.

From the Center for Food Safety news release: