(BIVN) – Parts of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway will soon be no-passing zones.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Monday advised motorists that sections of the former Saddle Road will become no-passing zones once signs and pavement markings are installed.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says sections of the cross-island highway between Mile Posts 16.5 and 17.5, as well as between Mile Posts 23.5 and 26.1 will be changed to no-passing zones.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

Work to install signs and add the double yellow center stripe indicating the new no-passing zones will require a single-lane closure with access to both directions alternating in the remaining lane through contraflow. Work hours as announced in the weekly lane closure report (…) are Monday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the work will be completed by Thursday.

Transportation officials say they are currently reviewing passing zones in areas with speed limits of 45 mph or higher and considering converting these sections to no-passing zones to increase safety.