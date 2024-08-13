(BIVN) – Over 83 cats and dogs were microchipped and licensed at a free event held in Puna this weekend.

On Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County’s Animal Control and Protection hosted the free event at the Hawaiian Paradise Park Community Center. Three partner organizations – the Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society, Aloha ʻĪlio Rescue, and HAKA (Hawaiian Animal Kuleana Alliance) – were also involved.

“Responsible pet ownership is key to keeping our community safe,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’re thrilled with how the event turned out and grateful for the strong support from our residents. It’s heartwarming to see so many pet owners stepping up to take responsibility and care for their communities and four-legged family members.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Community members were eager to participate, with attendees arriving as early as 1:30 PM. The event ran smoothly until its scheduled conclusion at 4:30 PM. The turnout underscored the significant need for such initiatives, as many participants were previously unaware of the legal requirements for pet microchipping and licensing. Given the success of this event, the County of Hawaiʻi is committed to continuing this initiative, with plans to hold similar clinics every 60 days across different locations on the island. The goal is to ensure that all pets in the county are properly microchipped and licensed, enhancing their chances of being reunited with their owners should they become lost.

“We’re looking forward to expanding this program island-wide within the next year,” added Matthew Runnells, Animal Control and Protection Administrator for Hawaiʻi County. “This first event has set a positive tone for the future, and we are eager to continue our efforts.”