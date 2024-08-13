(BIVN) – A new Aloha Petroleum retail fueling facility has opened in Waikoloa.

Company representatives say the facility opened at the Waikoloa Plaza after a blessing on July 25th.

From an Aloha Petroleum news release:

The celebration of the facility’s opening was highlighted by a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony led by Kahu Lani Larrua. The celebration included the recognition of Aloha Petroleum’s development and operational teams that worked diligently to complete the construction of this facility, the development team at Meridian Pacific, the construction teams at Neil Nakai, Inc., Madison Industries and The Vertex Companies, and the building officials from Hawai’i County’s Building Department.

Bob Hood of Aloha Petroleum noted, “We are very grateful for this development opportunity and look forward to providing the essential products for both the residents of Waikoloa Village and surrounding communities and the tourists visiting the beautiful Island of Hawai’i. In keeping with our company’s customer focus, the facility was developed to include fueling options that include not just gasoline, but diesel and ethanol-free products as well.”