(BIVN) – A water main break along Aliʻi Drive has temporarily closed the road and left certain customers in North Kona without water service for the next few hours.

At 2 p.m. HST on Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply reported the water main break closed Aliʻi Drive between Hualālai Road and Wālua Road as crews worked to make repairs.

The DWS said certain customers in the affected area – along Ali‘i Drive, between Hale Hālāwai Park and Sunset Plaza – will be without water service until repairs are completed in approximately 6 hours.

The Department of Water Supply said it “apologizes for this temporary inconvenience, and thanks its customers and the general public for their patience and understanding while repairs are being made.”