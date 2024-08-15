(BIVN) – The primary runway at the Hilo International Airport will be closed next week during the night.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says work is scheduled to take place on runway 8/26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., starting on Monday, August 19th through Thursday, August 22nd. The work may finish sooner, weather permitting.
During the closure the alternate runway, 3/21, will be used for aircraft operations, officials say.
According to the Hawaiʻi DOT:
The runway work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.
