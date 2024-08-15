(BIVN) – The primary runway at the Hilo International Airport will be closed next week during the night.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says work is scheduled to take place on runway 8/26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., starting on Monday, August 19th through Thursday, August 22nd. The work may finish sooner, weather permitting.

During the closure the alternate runway, 3/21, will be used for aircraft operations, officials say.

According to the Hawaiʻi DOT: