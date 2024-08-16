(BIVN) – Work to replace a utility pole in Holualoa will close one lane of Hawai‘i Belt Road on Wednesday, August 21.

Hawaiian Electric says one lane of Hawai‘i Belt Road will be closed between Waiono Ranch Road and Iokepa Place, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control, the utility says.

Crews will also be working in the area the day before (Tuesday, Aug. 20) but a road closure will not be required.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for traffic delays in the area,” Hawaiian Electric wrote.