(BIVN) – Tropical cyclone development in the Pacific is possible this week, forecasters say, although it is unclear how it could affect Hawaiʻi weather.

There are two areas of low pressure over 1,300 miles southeast of Hilo that are associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The two disturbances are likely to interact, and there is a chance a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Farther to the east, about 575 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, another system has produced Tropical Depression Seven-E. The depression is forecast to remain well away from land throughout the week, and could become a tropical storm tonight or on Monday.

It is not yet clear how this will affect Hawaiʻi island weather.

“The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a medium chance of tropical cyclone development in the East Pacific over the next seven days, with westward movement into the Central Pacific possible by the end of the week,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote on Sunday morning. “However, models differ significantly on the existence, position, and strength of forecasted activity near Hawaii.”

“Later forecasts will highly depend on how this development evolves over the next several days,” the forecasters wrote.