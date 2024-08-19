(BIVN) – As the IVF World Sprint Championship continues at the Hilo Bayfront, officials announce a change in overflow parking.

The County of Hawai‘i Parks and Recreation Department said that due to deteriorating conditions, the overflow parking area on the grass near Wailoa Pond, alongside Kamehameha Avenue, is now closed.

Overflow parking will instead be available at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot located at 799 Piʻilani Street. The entrance to this parking lot is on Piʻilani Street, officials explained.

“For your safety, please use the sidewalks and crosswalks when walking between the Civic Auditorium parking lot and Hilo Bayfront Beach Park,” the County said. “Officers from the Hawai‘i County Police Department will be present to assist with pedestrian traffic.”

More than 2,800 paddlers from 27 competing countries are participating in the International Vaʻa Federation World Sprint Championships from August 13 to 24, 2024.

“Good luck to all the paddlers and have a safe event,” the County said.