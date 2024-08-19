(BIVN) – A Puna man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported robbery that took place last week in Pāhoa.
Prosecutors say 38 year-old Benjamin Aldosa, Jr. of Puna struck another man multiple times in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Pāhoa Village Road on August 16th.
Aldosa then allegedly took the man’s laundry bag and left the area on foot.
From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Aldosa made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. Over Prosecutors’ objections, the District Court judge released Aldosa, who was previously in custody on $50,000.00 bail, on supervised release and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on September 4, 2024.
As the Complaint alleges, Aldosa is charged with Robbery in the Second Degree which is a class B felony offense and carries either a penalty of a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was led by Officer Taylor Cruz, Puna Patrol, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Son.
