(BIVN) – A Puna man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported robbery that took place last week in Pāhoa.

Prosecutors say 38 year-old Benjamin Aldosa, Jr. of Puna struck another man multiple times in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Pāhoa Village Road on August 16th.

Aldosa then allegedly took the man’s laundry bag and left the area on foot.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: