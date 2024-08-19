(BIVN) – Forecasters are tracking two weather disturbances in the Eastern Pacific that could develop into a tropical cyclone in the next few days, as well as Tropical Storm Gilma farther out in the Eastern Pacific.

Two areas of low pressure are east southeast of Hilo. The closer of the two is about 1,300 miles away.



The closer system, EP90, “continues to show signs of becoming better organized,” the National Hurricane Center reported on Monday morning. “Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.”

“The disturbance is forecast to meander slowly northward during the next few days, before accelerating west-northwestward into the Central Pacific basin by the latter portion of the week,” the forecasters wrote.

“Quite a bit of uncertainty remains in the forecast for next weekend as all will depend on the track and potential development of Invest 90E,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said. “Both the National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center are closely monitoring Invest 90E well east-southeast of the island chain, so stay tuned for updates over the next several days as details begin to become more clear.”

The forecasters noted that “it could get particularly windy and wet across portions of the state over the weekend, depending on the track and degree of development of Invest 90E”.

There is another system, Tropical Storm Gilma, farther to the east about 670 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Tropical Storm Gilma is expected to strengthen into hurricane by midweek. The National Hurricane Center says “all models indicate that Gilma will generally slow down and turn west-northwestward” in response to steering changes, “but there is unusually high spread in the guidance on the exact track the cyclone will take.”