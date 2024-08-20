(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The number of earthquakes on Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone increased at around midnight and continued into Tuesday morning. This seismic swarm is on pace to produce the highest quake count so far in August.

Summit tiltmeters show deflationary deformation starting at around the same time the earthquake rate increased.

There are no significant changes in activity in the lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone of the volcano. All activity associated with the seismic swarm is occurring within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Scientists have been reporting that new seismic swarms “may occur with little or no warning and result in either intrusion of magma or eruption of lava” in the region near the summit and upper to middle East Rift Zone.

