(BIVN) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hawaiʻi island, as Tropical Storm Hone continues churning in the Central Pacific.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday evening, Tropical Storm Hone was 425 miles east southeast of Hilo, moving west at 16 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Hone is expected to pass near or south of the Big Island on Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Hone’s maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says the storm is forecast to strengthen over the next 48 hours, and may become a hurricane by Sunday.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

Winds associated with Hone will increase over the Big Island on Saturday and may become locally damaging by nightfall. Tropical storm conditions, with sustained winds over 39 mph, are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Winds will be the strongest where they blow downslope from higher terrain, over headlands, and through passes. This includes areas like the Humuula Saddle, the Waimea Saddle, leeward Kohala, and South Point. Persistent rainbands on the north side of Hone may bring excessive rainfall and flash flooding to portions of the Big Island starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through the remainder of the weekend. The Hamakua, Hilo, and Kau Districts appear to have the highest risk for flash flooding. A few lingering heavy thundershowers may persist over portions of the Big Island into Monday, especially over leeward and upslope areas.

Forecasters say preparations for Tropical Storm Hone should be completed by midday Saturday.

Hawaiian Electric says it has activated its emergency response plan, and is making preparations to quickly respond to customer outages and other impacts to our systems.



Hawaiʻi County camping permits have been cancelled this weekend for Punuluʻu Beach Park and Whittington Beach Park.

Closures were also announced by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources. The DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife is closing camping areas and rescheduling special hunts this weekend.



ʻĀinapō cabin, Keanakolu cabin, and Waimanu campsites will be closed, the DLNR says. Notifications have been sent to all campers who requested permits.



The Youth and Disabled Hunt and the Makai Archery Hunt at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve will also be closed. The hunt is anticipated to resume on August 31.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority also sent out a news release, urging visitors to remain vigilant at the storm nears.

“It is still safe to travel to the Hawaiian Islands at this time,” the HTA said. “We are not advising visitors to cancel their trips.”

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 p.m. HST: