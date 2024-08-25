(BIVN) – The Tropical Storm Warning for Hawaiʻi County has been discontinued as of 2 p.m. HST, as Hurricane Hone, located 145 miles west of South Point, moves away from the Big Island towards the west-northwest.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in place for much of Hawaiʻi island.

“At 1:46 p.m. HST, radar showed bands of moderate to locally heavy rain moving into the southeast flank of the Big Island,” the National Weather Service said. “Rain rates have generally decreased during the past few hours, but radar continues to show pockets of rain rates of up to 2 inches per hour. In the Kau District, Highway 11 remains closed at Kawa Flats, and Wood Valley Road and Cane Haul Road remain closed near Pahala. There has been reports of flooding across the roads of Naalehu. Bands of heavy rainfall will continue through the afternoon hours as Hurricane Hone moves westward to the southwest of the Big Island.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports:

Highway 11 in Kaʻū District between Whittington Park and Punaluluʻu remains closed due to roadway flooding.

The Kaʻū Gym in Pahala and Naʻalehu Commuity Center in Naʻalehu are open to support the above road closure.

All other public shelters that were opened yesterday to provide a safe place from Hurricane Hone will close as of 12 noon today.

Hele On Bus routes that were suspended for the weekend will resume operations tomorrow, Monday morning.

The Department of Education confirms DOE schools will be open Monday morning. If your child attends a charter or private school, please check with school administration on opening status.

County officials say Hurricane Hone “caused wide-spread wind, rain, or flood damage across Hawaiʻi Island.” If you sustained damage to your property due to Hurricane Hone, officials ask that you report damages online on the Civil Defense website or call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.