(BIVN) – The passing Hurricane Hone caused “significant damage to the roads and terrain on the summit of Maunakea”, officials say, forcing the closure of the Maunakea Access Road in order to make repairs.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship, which currently manages the area, says 100 mph winds and heavy rains cracked the road, triggered landslides, and caused severe erosion at the Maunakea summit.

The University also says Maunakea rangers assisted 17 visitors stranded about 4 miles below the Visitor Information Station (VIS) on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands after a large tree blocked their departure on August 24. “The rangers transported the group to the VIS, where they were provided with shelter and refreshments while Department of Transportation crews cleared the road,” a UH news release reported.

The VIS remains open to visitors at the mountain’s mid-level elevation.

The University says updates on repairs and the road closure will be provided as more information becomes available.