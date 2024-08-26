(BIVN) – An Ocean View man has been arrested and charged for animal cruelty, following a Friday evening incident in the area of King Kamehameha Boulevard and Aloha Boulevard.

64-year old Robert Harris was allegedly found with “his hands were covered in blood” and a knife “with blood on the blade” after officers found a deceased dog with “several puncture wounds” laying in the roadway, according to police.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Information reported to police dispatch was that a male party was in the area attempting to break up dogs that were fighting. However, another caller reported seeing a male party abusing his dogs. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a medium size black colored canine was deceased and laying in the middle of the roadway. The animal appeared to have several puncture wounds to the right side of its body. This same male party was observed by a witness to be kicking the dog minutes before the dog’s body was found.

Officers quickly located and contacted the male party approximately one block from the scene. Upon contacting him, officers observed that his hands were covered in blood and that he had a knife on his person with blood on the blade. He also acknowledged that the deceased dog left on the roadway belonged to him.

As a result of the investigation, the male party, identified as 64-year old Robert Harris of Ocean View, was arrested. He was also found to have a marijuana smoking pipe in his possession.

Upon conferring with a Deputy Prosecutor, Harris was later charged with Animal Cruelty in the First Degree, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree and Drug Paraphernalia. His bail was set at $5000.00

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at Kona District court on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking that anyone who has information regarding this incident to please call Officer Taylor Au at (808) 939-2520 or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.