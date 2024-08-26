(BIVN) – Two shelter facilities are being opened in Puna to support residents who were impacted by Hurricane Hone over the weekend.

The Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation announced at noon on Monday that it is opening shelter sites at the Keaʻau Armory at Shipman Park, and at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility at Billy Kenoi District Park. Both sites are pet friendly and Wi-Fi will be available, officials say.

The County says the shelters are being opened “to support households experiencing prolonged power outages due to Hurricane Hone.”

According to a County news release, residents should bring the following items if they plan on utilizing the shelters:

Prescriptions and emergency medications;

Hygiene supplies and other comfort items;

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys;

Per carriers and necessary supplies for your pets; and

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring.

Donations are not requested at this time.

Hawaiian Electric in a Monday news release said crews continue to make progress on restoring power to the remaining customers impacted by Tropical Storm Hone.

According to the utility, as of 10:30 a.m. today:

On Hawaiʻi Island, power has been restored to customers in North Kohala, Volcano and Punalu‘u. Customers in these areas are urged to call the Hawaiʻi Island Trouble Line at 808-969-6666 if they are still without electricity. Damage assessments are ongoing and crews continue to respond to scattered, isolated outages around the island. About 1,902 customers remain out of power. Additional personnel from O‘ahu will arrive today to help with restoration efforts. Crews are working in upper and lower Puna, Ahualoa, Honoka‘a, and Waimea today.

To report an outage or downed power line on Hawaiʻi island, please call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666.