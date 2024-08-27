(BIVN) – County agencies provided a Hurricane Hone recovery update on Tuesday.

Officials say all main arterial roads across Hawaiʻi Island, both sate highways and county roadways, are open.

All Hawaiʻi island schools were open Tuesday, officials reported.

Hawaiian Electric said that as of 8 a.m. today, about 248 Hawaiʻi Island customers remain without power. The utility says crews are continuing to respond to scattered, isolated outages in the following areas:

Pāpaʻikou and Pepeʻekeo

Hawaiian Beaches and Hawaiian Shores

ʻĀinaloa Subdivision

Nānāwale Estates, Leilani Estates, Kalapana and Seaview Estates

Mountain View, Glenwood, Royal Hawaiian Estates and Fern Forest

Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano Golf Course Subdivision

Waipunahina, Paʻauilo and Kalōpā Mauka and Makai

Āhualoa to Pāʻauhau

“Customers who do not live in these areas are urged to call the Hawaiʻi Island Trouble Line at 808-969-6666 if they are still without electricity,” Hawaiian Electric said.

Hawaii County Parks & Recreation on Monday opened 2 shelter facilities to support households experiencing prolonged power outages due to Hurricane Hone. The shelter sites are located in Keaʻau Armory at Shipman Park and Pahoa Neighborhood Facility at Billy Kenoi District Park. Both sites are pet-friendly and Wi-Fi is available.

Hawaiʻi County Parks & Recreation reports Mahua Kona Beach Park & Wharf, the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields and Carvalho Park will remain closed today. All other parks and beaches are open.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management will open the Wai‘ōhinu Transfer Station on Wednesday, August 28, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for solid waste disposal caused by the hurricane.

“This added day will accommodate the increased demand for waste disposal following the storm and ensure that residents have the ability to clear storm debris safely and efficiently,” the County said. “The Wai‘ōhinu Station will maintain its regular Monday/Thursday/Saturday schedule.”