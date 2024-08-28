(BIVN) – Chain of Craters Road and other previously closed roads within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park are now open, officials say, as Kīlauea unrest and seismicity has diminished.

Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Alert Level for the Hawaiʻi island volcano remains at ADVISORY.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Wednesday that “earthquake activity remains elevated in Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone (UERZ), but has decreased over the past day.” The scientists say there are no signs of imminent eruption at this time.

According to the National Park Service:

Since late July, an increase in earthquakes and seismic activity along the upper ERZ of Kīlauea resulted in many large cracks and ground faults on Chain of Craters Road and Maunaulu parking lot. Chain of Craters Road closed to vehicle traffic on August 21 after some cracks suddenly grew in size and depth after new earthquakes. Park staff monitored the road over the last week and determined the cracks were not increasing in size and travel at low speeds would not deteriorate the road further.

As of today, areas accessed by Chain of Craters Road, Hilina Pali Road, and Kulanaokuaiki Campground are open to vehicle traffic. Backcountry sites have reopened as well.

“While the unrest has diminished, Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes on earth and conditions can change at any time,” Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park said. “Visitors to Chain of Craters Road should drive with extra caution, obey the speed limit, and slow down for any and all cracks, humps, and wildlife.”