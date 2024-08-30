(BIVN) – The Hilo community will be given a public update on coconut rhinoceros beetle, or CRB, in October.

The Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) will host the informative session on Saturday, October 5th, in the Mala Ikena Room of the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Banyan Drive.

The BIISC says the goal of the session is “to educate and raise awareness about the threats posed by the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB) and the actions necessary to protect Hawai‘i’s environment.”

Attendees will receive CRB traps, while supplies last.

“While the CRB is not yet established on the island, it has been detected in Waikōloa,” the BIISC wrote. “The beetle poses a severe risk to palm trees, including the native loulu, and has been known to damage other plants such as hala, sugarcane, banana, and taro. The beetle uses its large horn and spiny legs to bore into the crowns of palm trees, leaving distinctive V-shaped cuts in the leaves as they grow.”

“Space is limited, so early attendance is encouraged,” organizers added. For more information, please contact the Big Island Invasive Species Committee at (808) 933-3340.