(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level for the Hawaiʻi island volcano is ADVISORY.

Earthquake activity remains elevated in Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone (UERZ), and has increased over the past day. The number of earthquakes is on pace to be the highest daily total of the past week.

Scientists report activity in the middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) remains low, and there are no significant changes along the lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update on Friday:

Summit Observations: Approximately 36 earthquakes were detected beneath Kaluapele (Kīlauea’s summit caldera) over the past 24 hours at depths of 1–3 km (0.6–1.9 mi) below the ground surface, most with magnitudes of less than M2.0. Rates of deformation at the summit remained relatively low, with deflationary tilt at summit tiltmeters over most of the past day. An overall gradual inflationary trend continues to be seen on GPS instruments around the summit region. The most recent measurement of the summit’s SO2 emission rate was approximately 75 tonnes per day on August 20, 2024.

Rift Zone Observations: Over the past 24 hours, there have been approximately 87 earthquakes beneath Kīlauea’s UERZ region, extending from Puhimau Crater southeast to Maunaulu, which is an increase over the past day. Most earthquakes have been smaller than M2.0. Events have remained at depths of 1–3 km (0.6–1.8 miles) beneath the surface. Currently, deformation remains stable over the past 24 hours. Activity in the middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) remains low. There were no significant changes in the POC tiltmeter over the past day. GPS instruments have recorded overall inflation in the region over the past month. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from this area are negligible. At this time, there is no evidence of elevated seismicity or ground deformation beneath the lower East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone activity remains low. Current activity is restricted to the summit and upper East Rift Zone region.

Analysis: UERZ unrest since 8/20/24 may represent another pulse of magma being supplied to the UERZ, following the intrusive event that occurred near Pauahi Crater over July 22–25, 2024. Currently, the MERZ has not shown signs of increased unrest; however, magma has recently re-established a path to Kīlauea’s MERZ. Unrest could potentially extend to the MERZ with continued magma supply.

There are currently no closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the elevated earthquake activity.