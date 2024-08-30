(BIVN) – Matthias Kusch has been chosen to fill the State House District 1 seat vacated by the death of Mark Nakashima. Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced the appointment on Friday.

Kusch is a retired Hawaiʻi Fire Department Battalion Chief, a coffee and citrus farmer, affordable housing advocate, President of Hilo Bayfront Trails, Windward Planning Commission member and “maintains a variety of other business and volunteer ventures,” the State says.

Rep. Mark Nakashima passed away in July, and was running for re-election, unopposed. Since the ballots were already printed and Nakashima was the sole candidate, he was be deemed elected after the primary.

House District 1 covers Hāmākua and portion of Hilo on the island of Hawaiʻi.

Kusch was among three candidates sent to the Governor by the state Democratic Party, in accordance with state law. Also nominated were Kristen Alice Apruzzese, and Dwight Takamine.

Governor Green selected Kusch “given his experience as a firefighter and the state’s need to have someone with that experience and voice in the legislature,” a news release stated.

“I am grateful to Governor Green for appointing me to this seat and will do my utmost to uphold the values and deep respect that the late Rep. Nakashima brought to our district,” Kusch said in a news release. “As a former PTA and SCC president of EB deSilva Elementary School in Hilo, our team worked closely with Rep. Nakashima and Sen. Inouye in their successful effort to secure nearly $3 million for classroom and related improvements and design. I have served my community during my career, and this is the next step to continue that service, on a larger canvas.”

Governor Green also extended “a special appreciation to former Representative and Senator Dwight Takamine for his extensive history of service and his willingness to serve once more.”

“We are considering asking him to serve in a different and perhaps more fitting role,” Governor Green said of Takamine.