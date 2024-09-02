(BIVN) – The next Waimea Town Meeting will take a deep dive into “critical infrastructure” in North Hawaiʻi.

“Infrastructure seems to be on everyone’s mind; it’s often the root cause of, or contributor to community needs and concerns,” said Waimea Community Association President Nancy Carr Smith.

The meeting, set for Thursday, September 5th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., will feature the following topics and guest presenters:

Energy: Innergex’s 30MW solar farm under construction on Parker Ranch land near West Hawai’i Concrete – presented by Cassandra Macy.

Innergex’s 30MW solar farm under construction on Parker Ranch land near West Hawai’i Concrete – presented by Cassandra Macy. Energy: Hawaiian Electric’s Wildfire Safety Strategy which includes a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program – presented by Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter and Kevin Waltjen.

Hawaiian Electric’s Wildfire Safety Strategy which includes a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program – presented by Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter and Kevin Waltjen. Housing: Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation (HICDC) is planning a 43 lot subdivision in the Ouli land division on which self help homes will be built by owner occupants. The project sits on a 14.3 acre portion of the site donated by Marc and Lynne Benioff for the purpose of developing housing within reach by working families. Presenter will be Executive Director Keith Kato.

Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation (HICDC) is planning a 43 lot subdivision in the Ouli land division on which self help homes will be built by owner occupants. The project sits on a 14.3 acre portion of the site donated by Marc and Lynne Benioff for the purpose of developing housing within reach by working families. Presenter will be Executive Director Keith Kato. Transportation: State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen will provide an overview of state airports, harbors and highways as well as Waimea-specific projects with time for questions.

The Town Meeting will be held in person at the new Waimea Community Center (the former Mamane Bakery at 64-1056 Mamalahoa Highway), and will be concurrently live streamed on the Waimea Community Association’s Facebook page.

Also on the town meeting agenda will be an update by Waimea Community Policing representatives, and a spotlight on The Gathering Place @ St. James.