(BIVN) – Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory will be the next Deputy Adjutant General for the Hawaiʻi Department of Defense.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced the appointment on Tuesday.

Mallory will succeed Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan on October 1, 2024.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Governor Green and Brig. Gen. Logan as the next DAG and look forward to serving under their leadership,” said Mallory in a news release. “This is an unbelievable opportunity and something that was unimaginable to me when I joined the HIANG almost two decades ago. I am extremely grateful.”

Mallory currently is the commander of the 154th Wing, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard (HIANG) which operates out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

According to a State news release:

The 154th Wing provides agile wartime-ready airmen and mission capabilities across four islands responding to state civil emergencies and worldwide contingencies utilizing C-17A, KC-135R, and F-22A aircraft. Mallory will soon be the Deputy for the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense, which includes the Hawaiʻi National Guard and three other divisions: the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, Civilian-Military Programs (Youth Challenge and Job Challenge Academies) and the Office of Veterans’ Services.

“I will bring a passion for service to the position — to serve our state and the soldiers and airmen of the Hawaiʻi National Guard,” said Mallory. “I’m also looking forward to working with the state legislature on issues affecting our state employees, our guard members, their readiness, and their families.”