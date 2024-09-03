(BIVN) – A celebration was held at the NAS Swimming Pool on Tuesday, which was reopened after a complete renovation of the Hilo facility.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation held a blessing ceremony before the kids jumped into the water.

“NAS Swimming Pool is a cherished community resource where keiki learn to swim, lifeguards train, kupuna stay active, and police and firefighters prepare to serve the community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “These upgrades make the facility accessible for everyone and ensure it will remain a vital resource for generations to come.”|



From a Hawaiʻi County news release:





The $7.3 million renovation of NAS Swimming Pool involved a total reconstruction of the facility, with only the pool basin remaining from the original 1940s facility. The name “NAS” is derived from “Naval Air Station,” as the pool was among the facilities built during World War II to accommodate and train naval air groups during World War II. NAS now meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) design standards and features a new classroom, pool deck, parking lot, filtration and circulation system, spectator bleachers, and locker and shower rooms.

“With these extensive renovations, we are proud to be returning a beautiful facility to the community, and we are excited to have it serve Hawai‘i County residents once again,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. The reopening event featured speakers, a blessing led by Kahu Smith Kaleohano and a ceremonial first plunge into the pool taken by students from the nearby Ke Ana La‘ahana Public Charter School.