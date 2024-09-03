(BIVN) – Night work is set to begin for the restriping of Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) in Puna.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notified motorists that a nightly, alternating single-lane closure on the Puna highway will occur at the intersection of Shower Drive from Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping work.

The work was set to get underway after the Labor Day holiday.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT news release: