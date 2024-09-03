(BIVN) – Night work is set to begin for the restriping of Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) in Puna.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notified motorists that a nightly, alternating single-lane closure on the Puna highway will occur at the intersection of Shower Drive from Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping work.
The work was set to get underway after the Labor Day holiday.
From the Hawaiʻi DOT news release:
Crews will be modifying the existing striping in the area of the intersection to include a dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive onto Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road. Preparation work for this project began on Monday, Aug. 12, and restriping work is anticipated to take approximately four weeks. The estimated completion date is early October 2024, weather permitting.
In Summer 2019, the dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive was previously removed to accommodate the morning Hilo-bound contraflow from Kaloli Drive to Shower Drive. After reevaluation of traffic patterns and community input, HDOT made the decision to reinstate the right-turn lane. The morning Hilo-bound contraflow will remain operational after this work.
Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - A nightly, alternating single-lane closure on Highway 130 at the intersection of Shower Drive will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.