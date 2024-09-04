(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi health officials are recommending residents get the updated flu and COVID vaccines for the 2024-2025 seasons, as well as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for certain at-risk groups.

Also, officials say residents will be able to request four free COVID-19 self-test kits for this season, starting September 23rd.

“Getting the updated 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines as well as RSV immunization are important steps in staying safe from respiratory viruses and will helping minimize the impacts of these diseases in our communities,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth S. Fink. “This is especially important as we approach the holiday season.”

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recommends latest flu and COVID-19 vaccines “for all persons 6 months of age and older” and the RSV immunization “for newborns and infants, pregnant persons, adults over 75 and those 60-74 with certain chronic medical conditions.”

From the Hawaiʻi DOH news release:

Both 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines have been updated to protect against strains likely to be circulating during approaching respiratory virus season. The updated seasonal flu vaccines are a trivalent formulations that protects against H1N1, H3N2, and B/Victoria flu strains likely to circulate. The updated COVID-19 vaccines address recent strains of the Omicron variant and include the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna as well as the protein antigen-based vaccine produced by Novavax. RSV vaccination for adults is recommended for individuals ages 75 and older, or ages 60-74 who have certain chronic medical conditions, to protect against severe disease. The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, meaning people do not need to get a dose every RSV season. RSV immunization is also recommended to protect infants against RSV infection and severe disease. Without immunization, almost all children by age two will develop an RSV infection which even in healthy infants and children too often causes difficulty breathing and hospitalizations. Highly effective RSV immunization is recommended for newborns and infants as well as pregnant persons, as this will provide protection to the newborn at birth. You can receive the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines during the same visit, simplifying the process of staying up to date with CDC recommendations. If you decide to get your vaccines at separate visits, there is no minimum waiting period between vaccines. If you are sick, it is best that you wait until you have fully recovered before getting vaccinated.