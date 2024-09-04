(BIVN) – A Pāpaʻikou man was arrested over the weekend and charged with continuous sexual assault of a minor.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that prosecutors have indicted 38 year-old Jeremy Kaaukai for the alleged sexual assault of the minor who was less than 14 years-old at the time of the incidents.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2016.
From the a September 2nd news release shared by the Office of the Prosecutor:
On Saturday, Kaaukai was arrested on a $250,000 indictment warrant. He remains in custody at this time and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
As the Indictment alleges, Kaaukai is charged with four counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, five counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, and a single count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of Fourteen Years. Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of Fourteen Years are both class A felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The case was handled by Lieutenant BJ Sagon, Area II Juvenile Aid Section, and Detective Kevin Brodie, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heipua Ah Loy.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please go to a safe place, and call a trusted friend or relative for support. You can call 911 to report the sexual assault to the police. The YWCA Hawai‘i Island 24-Hour Sexual Assault Crisis Hotline has advocates available 7 days a week to provide support and advocacy. They can be reached at (808) 935-0677.
