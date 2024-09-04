(BIVN) – A Pāpaʻikou man was arrested over the weekend and charged with continuous sexual assault of a minor.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that prosecutors have indicted 38 year-old Jeremy Kaaukai for the alleged sexual assault of the minor who was less than 14 years-old at the time of the incidents.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2016.

From the a September 2nd news release shared by the Office of the Prosecutor: