(BIVN) – The Brown Water Advisory for Wailoa River Mouth A on Hawaiʻi island has been cancelled, as well as the Brown Water Advisory for the entire shore of East Hawaiʻi from Kohala to South Point.

Last week, following the heavy rains produced by Hurricane Hone, Hawaiʻi island residents were advised to stay out of waters “when the water appears brown or murky.”

Brown Water Advisories are commonly issued heavy rains runoff into the ocean. Health officials say after such events, the water may contain higher-than-normal pollutant levels. Swimming in or drinking such water could also lead to leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, health officials say.