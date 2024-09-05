(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County General Plan Public Engagement workshops and community meetings are set to take place across Hawaiʻi Island in the months of September and October, starting with an online webinar this evening (September 5th)
To register in advance for the online webinar, visit this webpage.
The Final Recommended Draft General Plan 2045 was released over the summer. The document will be “a comprehensive long-term policy document aimed at guiding the physical, economic, environmental, and sociocultural development of Hawaiʻi County over the next 25 years,” planning officials say.
Upcoming Community Meetings:
- September 17, 2024, South Kona at 5:00pm – Rodney Yano Memorial Hall: 82-6145 Māmalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704
- September 19, 2024, Kaʻū at 5:00pm – Kaʻū District Gym Multi-Purpose Room: 96-1219 Kamani St, Pāhala, HI 96777
- September 23, 2024, South Kohala at 5:00pm – Kūhio Hale: 64-756 Māmalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743
- October 1, 2024, North Kohala at 4:30pm – Old Judiciary Building: 54-3900 Akoni Pule Hwy, Kapaʻau, HI 96755
- October 3, 2024, Puna at 5:00pm – Pāhoa Community Center: 15-3022 Kauhale St. Pāhoa, HI 96778
- October 9, 2024, Hāmākua at 5:00pm – Kulaʻimano Community Center: 28-2892 Alia Street Pepeʻekeo, HI 96783
Public Comments:
- September 26, 2024: Public comments for this phase are due, following the guidelines set out by the current 2005 General Plan, which indicates the public will have 21 days after the last workshop to share their comments with the Planning Director. [2005 GP 16.1(5)] Once this period ends, the Final Recommended Draft in its current form and all public comments will be packaged and submitted to the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions.
- November 2024: Planning Commission Public Hearings. Specific dates will be added once available. Upon the submission of the Final Recommended Draft to the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions, each commission will have 150 days to review and provide their recommendations to the County Council. [2005 GP 16.1(8)]
- April 2025: County Council Public Hearings. Specific dates will be added once available.
