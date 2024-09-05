(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County General Plan Public Engagement workshops and community meetings are set to take place across Hawaiʻi Island in the months of September and October, starting with an online webinar this evening (September 5th)



To register in advance for the online webinar, visit this webpage.

The Final Recommended Draft General Plan 2045 was released over the summer. The document will be “a comprehensive long-term policy document aimed at guiding the physical, economic, environmental, and sociocultural development of Hawaiʻi County over the next 25 years,” planning officials say.

Upcoming Community Meetings:

September 17, 2024 , South Kona at 5:00pm – Rodney Yano Memorial Hall: 82-6145 Māmalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704

, South Kona at 5:00pm – Rodney Yano Memorial Hall: 82-6145 Māmalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704 September 19, 2024 , Kaʻū at 5:00pm – Kaʻū District Gym Multi-Purpose Room: 96-1219 Kamani St, Pāhala, HI 96777

, Kaʻū at 5:00pm – Kaʻū District Gym Multi-Purpose Room: 96-1219 Kamani St, Pāhala, HI 96777 September 23, 2024 , South Kohala at 5:00pm – Kūhio Hale: 64-756 Māmalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743

, South Kohala at 5:00pm – Kūhio Hale: 64-756 Māmalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743 October 1, 2024 , North Kohala at 4:30pm – Old Judiciary Building: 54-3900 Akoni Pule Hwy, Kapaʻau, HI 96755

, North Kohala at 4:30pm – Old Judiciary Building: 54-3900 Akoni Pule Hwy, Kapaʻau, HI 96755 October 3, 2024 , Puna at 5:00pm – Pāhoa Community Center: 15-3022 Kauhale St. Pāhoa, HI 96778

, Puna at 5:00pm – Pāhoa Community Center: 15-3022 Kauhale St. Pāhoa, HI 96778 October 9, 2024, Hāmākua at 5:00pm – Kulaʻimano Community Center: 28-2892 Alia Street Pepeʻekeo, HI 96783

Public Comments: