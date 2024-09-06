(BIVN) – A seven-year-old boy was injured as a car drove into the living room of a Hilo home on Thursday afternoon.
A 71-year-old man was arrested for negligent injury, police say, after the elderly man unintentionally drove his car into the Kaumana residence.
The child is said to be in stable condition with substantial injuries at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Shortly after 6:00 p.m., Hawai‘i Island police responded to a reported traffic crash at a residence in the 1200-block of Kaumana Drive in Hilo. Arriving officers determined that the man, later identified as Wayne Okutsu of Hilo, was visiting an acquaintance and parked his vehicle fronting the home. It appears that as he was about to leave the residence, he unintentionally drove his vehicle toward the residence, striking the child and crashing through the residence.
The child was transported by medics to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and diagnosed with substantial injuries, and is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The vehicle involved was recovered as evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. Okutsu was arrested for first-degree negligent injury. He is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility pending additional investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
