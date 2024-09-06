(BIVN) – A seven-year-old boy was injured as a car drove into the living room of a Hilo home on Thursday afternoon.

A 71-year-old man was arrested for negligent injury, police say, after the elderly man unintentionally drove his car into the Kaumana residence.

The child is said to be in stable condition with substantial injuries at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: