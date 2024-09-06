(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

Earthquake activity remains elevated in Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone (UERZ). On Friday, the number of recorded earthquakes is on pace to potentially be the highest in a week.

There are no signs of imminent eruption at this time, scientists say, although “changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption”, they add.

In a weekly Volcano Activity Update published on Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote:

Over the past week, about 450 earthquakes were detected beneath Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone and about 110 events were detected between Maunaulu and Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle portion of the East Rift Zone within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Over the past week, Kīlauea’s summit continued to show overall slow inflation with relatively little ground deformation recorded in the upper-to-middle East Rift Zone regions.

There are no significant changes in activity in the lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone, scientists report.

This story will be updated with the latest information from the USGS HVO when it is made available on Friday.