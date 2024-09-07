(BIVN) – A 48-year-old Hilo man, living in a residence near Hilo Intermediate School, has been arrested and charged with numerous drug and firearm offenses.

On September 3, the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Vice Section arrested Chico Martines following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at his home. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

During the search of the residence, police recovered 3.9 ounces (111 grams) of methamphetamine along with various methamphetamine related paraphernalia, 2.8 ounces (81 grams) of marijuana, 2.4 ounces (70 grams) of marijuana concentrate, a semi-automatic pistol with obliterated serial number, ammunition, and $1,700. in US currency.

Martines was charged with the following offenses:

Two (2) counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Two (2) counts of first-degree promotion of a harmful drug

Promotion of a controlled substance near a school

Two (2) counts of ownership prohibited

Possession of prohibited weapon (pistol magazine with a capacity greater than 10)

Alteration of identification marks prohibited (firearm with obliterated serial number)

Prosecutors note “the most serious offenses, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, Promoting a Harmful Drug in the First Degree, and Attempted Promoting a Harmful Drug in the First Degree are all class A felony offenses which carry a penalty of either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to twenty-four months in jail.”



Police added: