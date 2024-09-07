(BIVN) – The non-profit Kona Orchid Society will hold its fall show later this month at the Old Kona Airport park.

From the Kona Orchid Society:

Celebrate the arrival of fall with the Kona Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 inside and out at the Makaeo County Pavilion at the Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area. Admission is $2 cash and includes a talk story with local mom and pop nursey folks and master gardeners—bring your questions! Learn about invasive species with Plant Pono and how to deal with little fire ants.

The new Early Bird Special returns to exclusively admit up to 100, beat-the-crowd shoppers starting at 8 a.m. Admission is $20 and includes a cup of coffee. Tickets are sold online while they last at earlybirdticket . All shoppers are asked to bring their own boxes and bags.

KOS members will offer a colorful display of blooming orchids – don’t forget your camera – and find out how to join the club. On tap is a sale of potted and mounted orchids presenting a wide selection of healthy plants from orchid growers hailing across Hawai‘i Island. In addition to numerous orchid varieties, choose from anthuriums, cactus, succulents, desert rose, air plants, fruit trees, herbs, vegie starts, bedding and native plants representing over a dozen different growers.

Ceramics, plant pots and cork mounts will also be offered, as well as food trucks.