(BIVN) – A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals opinion has upheld, in part, a Hawaiʻi law banning firearms from specific “sensitive places”.

In the case of Jason Wolford v. Anne E. Lopez, the Ninth Circuit on Friday reversed a previous district court injunction, allowing the state to prohibit firearms “at bars and restaurants that serve alcohol; at beaches, parks, and similar areas; and in parking areas adjacent to all of those places.”

The federal appeals court also reversed the district court’s preliminary injunction “with respect to the new default rule prohibiting the carry of firearms onto private property without consent.”

However, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court’s preliminary injunction “to the extent that it enjoins restrictions on firearms at financial institutions, parking lots adjacent to financial institutions, and parking lots shared by government buildings and nongovernmental buildings.”

The case was argued at the Ninth Circuit on April 11, 2024. The proceeding was livestreamed via YouTube.

The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General wrote in a news release following the court ruling: