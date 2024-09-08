(BIVN) – The public was advised to “avoid contact with waters near and around the Kailua-Kona Pier” due to a sewage spill on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Wastewater Discharge alert from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch, the sewage spill was caused by a clogged drain in a restroom.

“An unknown volume of sewage spilled from the restroom on the pier and entered the ocean,” the health department said. The spill was ongoing as of 2:40 p.m. HST.

Warning signs have been posted around the affected area.

“The public is advised to remain out of the affected water until this advisory has been canceled,” the health department stated.