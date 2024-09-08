(BIVN) – The public was advised to “avoid contact with waters near and around the Kailua-Kona Pier” due to a sewage spill on Sunday afternoon.
According to a Wastewater Discharge alert from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch, the sewage spill was caused by a clogged drain in a restroom.
“An unknown volume of sewage spilled from the restroom on the pier and entered the ocean,” the health department said. The spill was ongoing as of 2:40 p.m. HST.
Warning signs have been posted around the affected area.
“The public is advised to remain out of the affected water until this advisory has been canceled,” the health department stated.
by Big Island Video News
