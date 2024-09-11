(BIVN) – Reconstruction gets underway later this month on a section of Highway 137 that was taken by lava during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works says the project will span from Highway 132 to Pohoiki Road. Isemoto Contracting Company, Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the job.

The public is invited to attend a blessing ceremony before work begins on Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. at Kumukahi Lighthouse entrance (4 Corners) in Pohoiki.

According to the County, the scope of work includes:

Grading the existing lava rock.

Installing a new asphalt concrete pavement structure.

Removing and replacing asphalt in areas unaffected by lava.

Installing a new 6-inch waterline.

Adding roadway signs, striping, and pavement markers.

Additional miscellaneous tasks to ensure a successful project.

Officials say that the project is on schedule, with an anticipated completion date of March 2026.