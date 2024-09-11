(BIVN) – A free residential tire collection event will be held later this month in Puna.
County officials say the collection event will be held between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Keaʻau Middle School parking lot at 16-565 Kea’au-Pāhoa Rd.
“Take advantage of this opportunity to respect and care for our ʻāina by responsibly disposing of your old tires,” a County news release stated.
From the County news release:
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i State Department of Health, Council members Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder and Sue Lee Loy, and Lex Brodie’s Tires, is proud to offer a free residential tire collection event. This initiative provides residents with a convenient, no-cost way to safely dispose of old tires, helping protect public health and the environment.
Eligible tires are limited to passenger car and light truck tires or smaller. Commercial vehicle and large truck tires will not be accepted. Tires must be free of water, dirt, and other debris. Tires with rims and wheels attached will be accepted.
This event is for household-generated and self-hauled tires only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law.
