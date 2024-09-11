(BIVN) – A free residential tire collection event will be held later this month in Puna.

County officials say the collection event will be held between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Keaʻau Middle School parking lot at 16-565 Kea’au-Pāhoa Rd.

“Take advantage of this opportunity to respect and care for our ʻāina by responsibly disposing of your old tires,” a County news release stated.

From the County news release: