(BIVN) – A Colorado Man has been sentenced to prison for cyberstalking three people in Hawaiʻi, and obstructing justice.

In a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney in the Hawaiʻi District, it was announced that John B. Hart was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge to 97 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that Hart was living on Hawaiʻi island during the time of the online harassment. The three victims were also residents of Hawaiʻi County at the time of the crimes.

From the U.S. Attorney’s office:

United States Attorney Clare E. Connors announced that John B. Hart, 54, of Louisville, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Susan Oki Mollway of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii. Hart pleaded guilty on April 12. According to court documents, from May 2022 to August 2022, Hart, while living in Hawaii, engaged in a cyberstalking campaign to harass and intimidate his former girlfriend, Jane Doe 1; her former partner, John Doe 1; and her then-partner, John Doe 2. Hart frequently posed as John Doe 1 while targeting his other two victims, and also pretended to target himself in an attempt to deflect attention and falsely implicate John Doe 1. Hart hid his true identity by using multiple “burner apps” to generate dozens of fake phone numbers he used to message his victims, and falsely reported the conduct to local and federal law enforcement authorities and others, claiming that John Doe 1 was responsible and posed a genuine and serious threat to Hart and others. Two days after being questioned by federal agents, Hart deleted one of his personal e-mail accounts in an attempt to obstruct the ongoing investigation. Hart pleaded guilty in April to three counts of cyberstalking and one count of obstruction of justice. In his plea agreement, Hart admitted to posing as John Doe 1 and committing acts directed at each of his three victims, including the following: (1) sending communications to Jane Doe 1 criticizing her and encouraging her to kill herself, and advising her that he had posed as Jane Doe 1 online and solicited strange men to engage in “gang bang” and other sexual activities with her; (2) sending communications to Jane Doe 1, her family members, and her associates claiming that he had followed Jane Doe 1 and John Doe 2 when they traveled to Washington state, and falsely asserting that John Doe 2 was a human trafficker who may have kidnapped Jane Doe 1 while she was in Washington; (3) sending communications to Jane Doe 1’s family members, John Doe 2, and their associates that contained express or implied threats to kill, kidnap, rape, and otherwise injure Jane Doe 1; (4) creating online dating profiles in Jane Doe 1’s name, and soliciting men to date and/or engage in casual sexual encounters with her, and sending messages causing multiple men to appear at Jane Doe 1’s workplace for dates and/or sex; (5) sending communications to John Doe 2 criticizing Jane Doe 1 and encouraging, directing, and threatening John Doe 2 to terminate his relationship with her; (6) sending communications to John Doe 2 claiming to have sexual photos and videos of Jane Doe 1 and threatening to post them online and distribute them to her friends and family; (7) purchasing and shipping sex toys to one or more residences of John Doe 2’s family members, using Jane Doe 1’s name and credit card without authorization in the purchase order, and sending taunting communications to John Doe 2 about the purchases; and (8) spray-painting Jane Doe 1’s vehicle and placing metal spikes on the ground near her tires, while her vehicle was parked outside of her place of employment/training.