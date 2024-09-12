(BIVN) – Hilo and Puna school officials were on alert Thursday, after learning of threatening posts made over social media.
Hawai‘i Island police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old male student from Hilo, in connection with the online threats made towards Hilo and Puna area schools.
Esther Kanehailua, the Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area Superintendent, acknowledged the situation in an email to parents, stating that Hilo schools remains open with no schedule changes.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On Wednesday evening, September 11, 2024, police were alerted to various posts on social media relating to members of a notorious gang being on the island, and were potentially planning to go to a school in Hilo on Thursday, September 12. There were no direct threats reported; however, the posts prompted many parents to contact police, fearing for the safety of their children.
On Thursday morning, several additional schools in Hilo and Puna also contacted police after learning of the posts.
Patrol officers in Hilo and Puna, as well as Community Policing Officers and members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division met with school administrators and stood by during school drop off on Thursday morning.
During the course of this investigation, police identified a 15-year-old high school student as being responsible for the online posts. He was subsequently arrested at 7:50 a.m. upon arriving at school.
The Area I Juvenile Aid Section is continuing this investigation.
Police take threats of violence extremely seriously, especially those directed towards students and schools. We would like to thank parents and other community members for their vigilance and coming forward to provide information to police.
Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call Detective Corina McLellan of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-2276 or via email at Corina.Mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov. or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Here is the full letter from Superintendent Kanehailua to parents:
The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority and we are committed to providing a secure campus. We are sending this letter home to inform you that our administration has been made aware of reported social media threats circulating amongst our school community. Law enforcement officials responded immediately to the situation, and while the investigation remains ongoing, the source of the threat has been identified and an arrest has been made. School remains open with no schedule changes.
Please know that all threats to our schools or students are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. Terroristic threats are considered Class A student conduct offenses. Penalties can range from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges.
According to the police, reposting a threat is as good as making the threat itself and contributes to prolonging the event. We ask our parents and adults to report any social media threats or inappropriate comments and to not engage in ways that might inflame the situation.
School safety is a continual community effort and your voice is a critical part in keeping our campus safe. We appreciate your help in remaining vigilant and reporting anything suspicious that could be a threat in our neighborhood, online or on social media.
Thank you very much for your attention and for your kokua in helping to keep our campus safe and secure. if you have any questions, please contact any administrator at (808) 480-3000.
