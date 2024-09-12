(BIVN) – Hilo and Puna school officials were on alert Thursday, after learning of threatening posts made over social media.

Hawai‘i Island police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old male student from Hilo, in connection with the online threats made towards Hilo and Puna area schools.

Esther Kanehailua, the Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area Superintendent, acknowledged the situation in an email to parents, stating that Hilo schools remains open with no schedule changes.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Wednesday evening, September 11, 2024, police were alerted to various posts on social media relating to members of a notorious gang being on the island, and were potentially planning to go to a school in Hilo on Thursday, September 12. There were no direct threats reported; however, the posts prompted many parents to contact police, fearing for the safety of their children.



On Thursday morning, several additional schools in Hilo and Puna also contacted police after learning of the posts.



Patrol officers in Hilo and Puna, as well as Community Policing Officers and members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division met with school administrators and stood by during school drop off on Thursday morning.



During the course of this investigation, police identified a 15-year-old high school student as being responsible for the online posts. He was subsequently arrested at 7:50 a.m. upon arriving at school.



The Area I Juvenile Aid Section is continuing this investigation.



Police take threats of violence extremely seriously, especially those directed towards students and schools. We would like to thank parents and other community members for their vigilance and coming forward to provide information to police.



Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call Detective Corina McLellan of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-2276 or via email at Corina.Mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov. or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Here is the full letter from Superintendent Kanehailua to parents: