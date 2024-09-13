(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Over the past 24 hours, scientists have recorded the highest number of earthquakes beneath Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone in a week. A similar number has been observed so far today.

Still, the number of earthquakes has been “below the levels of activity seen during episodes of unrest”, the scientists said.

“Additional pulses of unrest in the upper to middle East Rift Zone are possible and may evolve quickly,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. Activity in the middle to lower East Rift Zone remains low.

From the USGS HVO on Friday, September 12:

Summit Observations: 89 earthquakes were detected beneath Kīlauea’s broader summit region over the past 24 hours, most were below magnitude-2 and at depths between 1 km – 3 km (0.6 mi – 1.9 mi) below the surface. Rates of deformation at the summit remain relatively low, with slightly fluctuating tilt at summit tiltmeters over the past day. An overall inflationary trend has been measured by GPS instruments in recent months. The most recent measurement of SO2 emission rate was 75 tonnes per day on August 20, 2024.