(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Friday thanked the Big Island community for helping to make this year’s Badges and Buckets fundraiser a success.

Badges and Buckets (formerly known as Cop on Top) is the largest annual grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics Hawai‘i.

“Our Special Olympics delegations are extremely grateful for such a tremendous showing of support in this 21st year the event has been held on island,” police wrote in a news release.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Held at the Hilo Walmart store on Thursday, September 5, through Saturday, September 7, 2024, and at the Kona Walmart Store from Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 8, the fundraiser featured off-duty officers, volunteers, and Special Olympics athletes raising awareness and collecting donations for Special Olympics Hawai‘i.



Through your many generous donations, Special Olympics East Hawai‘i raised a total of $15,000 and Special Olympics West Hawai‘i raised a total of $26,000.



We are truly humbled by our community’s support, which will directly benefit Special Olympics Hawai‘i and their efforts to provide year-round sports programs for athletes, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions.

For more information or to become a volunteer, visit sohawaii.org.