(BIVN) – A Coastal Hazard Message for Hawaiʻi has been issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Isolated, minor coastal flooding will be possible along all shores from late Saturday morning through Monday afternoon, due to “peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted,” forecasters say.

The minor flooding is most likely to occur during “late morning through early afternoon hours that are centered around the daily peak tides,” the National Weather Service says.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an alert message, saying residents can expect minor coastal flooding of beaches and low lying roads.

The National Weather Service added:

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Owners of properties in low lying shoreline areas or near waterways should consider moving any electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

The public is encouraged to submit any coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project.