(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.3 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island early Saturday evening, but was not strong enough to generate a tsunami or cause damage.

The quake occurred at 4:25 p.m. and was located 4 miles (6 km) south-southwest of Volcano, at a depth of 0.2 miles (0.3 km) below sea level.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano observatory reported the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. However, the event may have been related to the Kīlauea magma storage system.

“The size, location, and character of this earthquake suggests that it is related to the ongoing pressurized magma storage system beneath Kīlauea’s summit area, which extends into the upper East Rift Zone, where intrusions of magma have recently occurred,” the USGS HVO wrote in an information statement.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

“Several aftershocks were detected within the first 30 minutes after the earthquake, as is typical for an event of this size,” the USGS HVO added. “Additional aftershocks are expected to be minor, but may continue for day to weeks.”

“If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in an alert message to island residents. “If you have any damages you would like to report, please complete an online form at hawaiicounty.gov/civil-defense.”