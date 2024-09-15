(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, although seismicity and deformation in the middle East Rift Zone increased dramatically at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY. Scientists reported the new activity has continued to decrease in intensity overnight, but continued at lower levels Sunday morning.

The earthquakes and deformation are located northwest of Makaopuhi Crater “indicating intrusion of magma beneath this area,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated on Sunday. “The current intrusive activity represents the furthest eastward shallow intrusive activity with deeper activity occurring between Makaopuhi Crater and Puʻuʻōʻō during the past month.”

From the USGS HVO update posted at 8 a.m. HST:

Summit Observations: Seismometers detected 40 earthquakes beneath Kīlauea’s broader summit region over the past day, including a magnitude 4.3 earthquake at 4:25 p.m. yesterday, September 14. Most were at depths between 1 km – 3 km (0.6 mi – 1.9 mi) below the surface. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter at the summit began recording significant deflation around 7 p.m. yesterday, about an hour after the seismic swarm began in the middle East Rift Zone yesterday. By this morning, the tiltmeter recorded about 7 microradians of deflation related to the middle East Rift zone event.The most recent measurement of SO2 emission rate was 75 tonnes per day on August 20, 2024.