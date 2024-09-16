(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the entire east-side of Hawaiʻi island, from Kohala to South Point, due to recent heavy rains.
A Flood Advisory was in place for East Hawaiʻi overnight and into Monday. In Kaʻū, the east end of Wood Valley Road was closed due to flooding.
The Hawaii Department of Health advised beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky.
“After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” health officials said. “The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”
The health department also advised the public to “avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.”
From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:
The fuel for the rainfall is moisture accompanying a mid-level trough that is drifting westward over the island chain. Precipitable water remains quite high, between 1.6 to 2 inches based on satellite and sounding data, and an increase in shower frequency is expected over windward areas tonight. With some drier trade wind flow moving in from the east and undercutting the moisture, rainfall totals should be significantly less than last night. However, expect humid conditions to linger as dew points remain elevated in the low to mid 70s.
