Chain Of Craters Road Remains Closed After Kīlauea Eruption
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service says potential impacts to the trail, nearby pulu factory site and burn impacts to vegetation are still being evaluated.

USGS aerial view “of the small lava flows erupted by Kīlauea over about an hour on September 15, 2024. This eruption took place on the remote middle East Rift Zone, within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Although the eruption was over during the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory morning overflight, volcanic gas emissions were continuing. Nāpau Crater is visible in the background of this photo.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reports Chain of Craters Road and additional areas remain closed to the public following the short eruption of Kīlauea on the middle East Rift Zone

The National Park Service noted that although the eruption is over, “potential impacts to the trail, nearby pulu factory site and burn impacts to vegetation are still being evaluated.”

“Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava around the active fissures are possible at any time, or, existing fissures can be reactivated,” said the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in a hazard analysis. “Shallow magma movement and  eruptions can produce minor to severe ground fractures and subsidence features, which can affect the landscape, human activity, and infrastructure.” 

The National Park Service says it will continue to monitor Chain of Craters Road, “and will reopen when it is safe to do so.”

Kīlauea is no longer erupting but the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.