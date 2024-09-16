(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reports Chain of Craters Road and additional areas remain closed to the public following the short eruption of Kīlauea on the middle East Rift Zone.

The National Park Service noted that although the eruption is over, “potential impacts to the trail, nearby pulu factory site and burn impacts to vegetation are still being evaluated.”

“Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava around the active fissures are possible at any time, or, existing fissures can be reactivated,” said the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in a hazard analysis. “Shallow magma movement and eruptions can produce minor to severe ground fractures and subsidence features, which can affect the landscape, human activity, and infrastructure.”

The National Park Service says it will continue to monitor Chain of Craters Road, “and will reopen when it is safe to do so.”

Kīlauea is no longer erupting but the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.