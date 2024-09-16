(BIVN) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged for first-degree Terroristic Threatening following a complaint concerning an an online threat made towards a Waimea school.

Police say the threat was made towards “a South Kohala school located on the 65-0000 block of Lindsey Road in Kamuela, Hawaii” on Thursday, September 12th.

The incident follows another, unrelated arrest of a juvenile that occurred the same day, elsewhere on Hawaiʻi island. A 15-year-old male student from Hilo was charged in connection with online threats made towards Hilo and Puna area schools.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the Waimea incident in a Monday news release:

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at 1:39 p.m., Hawaii Police personnel received a walk-in complaint from a school official who was concerned for the protection and safety of the students and staff. On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., the three suspects were observed loitering on the school’s property. On Friday, September 13, 2024, an online video was posted showing the suspects on school property while making a verbal threat. Detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section were assigned to continue the investigation. The three juvenile suspects were identified. Following their identification and arrest they were charged and released to the custody of their parents.

“Police take threats of violence extremely seriously, especially those directed towards students and schools,” the police department added. “We would like to thank parents and other community members for their vigilance and for coming forward to provide information to the police.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Sheldon Nakamoto of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or via email at Sheldon.Nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov. or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.