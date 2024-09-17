(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Kailua-Kona on Tuesday event, as heavy rain is forcing the closure of some roads.
In a 4:53 p.m. message, the Hawaiʻi Police Department, reported heavy rain created a large amount of water and debris on Kuakini Highway near the Aliʻi Kai subdivision. Kuakini was closed between Lunapule Road and Keakealani Drive. Traffic was being detoured for the next several hours.
Forecasters also reported heavy rain was possible in Holualoa, Honalo, Kahaluʻu, Keauhou and Kalaoa.
From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:
At 5:25 PM HST, emergency management reported heavy rain over Kailua Kona with water on roadways on Kuakini highway near Lako (Street). Rain was falling earlier at rates of up to 1 inch per hour. Showers have decreased over the area and the Waiaha stream gauge is also showing a gradual decrease of stream flow. Water should continue to recede this evening.
