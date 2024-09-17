(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Kailua-Kona on Tuesday event, as heavy rain is forcing the closure of some roads.

In a 4:53 p.m. message, the Hawaiʻi Police Department, reported heavy rain created a large amount of water and debris on Kuakini Highway near the Aliʻi Kai subdivision. Kuakini was closed between Lunapule Road and Keakealani Drive. Traffic was being detoured for the next several hours.

Forecasters also reported heavy rain was possible in Holualoa, Honalo, Kahaluʻu, Keauhou and Kalaoa.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu: