(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the waters along the Kona coast, from Kahaluʻu Bay to Kailua Bay.

Heavy rain soaked Kona on Tuesday, causing road closures, traffic delays, and flood damage.

The rain was so substantial that the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense told residents that if they experienced damages from the weather event, they can report it to the Civil Defense on their website, or by phone at 808-935-0031.

County officials said additional heavy afternoon showers are possible in the North and South Kona districts this evening.

In the meantime, the public is being advised to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky. “After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health said. “The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”